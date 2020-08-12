Education 12.8.2020 04:01 pm

Matrics will write exams from 5 November to 15 December

News24 Wire

The department said the later-than-normal start to the exams would allow schools and pupils enough time to complete the curriculum.

The 2020 National Senior Certificate final exams will officially commence on 5 November and conclude on 15 December, the department of basic education announced on Wednesday.

The department said the later-than-normal start to the exams would allow schools and pupils enough time to complete the curriculum, while leaving sufficient time for revision and study.

The department revised the calendar for the 2020 school year a week ago, after schools closed for a second time due to concerns over the peak in Covid-19 infections.

The exam period is expected to also see the sitting of candidates who were supposed to write their examinations in June.

More than 1.1-million candidates are expected to sit for this year’s combined exams.

“Candidates are once again reminded that this is a combined examination which implies that all candidates that were scheduled to write the Senior Certificate examination in May/June 2020 and have already registered will be allowed to write this examination.

“Candidates [who] have also registered for the October/November 2020 National Senior Certificate examination will be allowed to write this examination,” the department said in a statement.

All registered candidates will receive their admission letters which will list their subjects, by the end September.

The department has also advised that candidates who were scheduled to write the October-November examination would now write two papers each in Business Studies and Accounting, while those who would have written the May-June examination would write one paper each in Business Studies and Accounting.

Life Orientation Common Assessment Task is expected to be be written on 19 October, and Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) practicals on 21 and 22 October, respectively.

The department previously announced that results would be released on 23 February 2021.

Teachers will return on 25 January for the 2021 school year, the department also previously announced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
School break over for most grades on 24 August, all grades back by 31 August 3.8.2020
Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021 1.8.2020
UCT to finish the 2020 academic year through remote teaching 28.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccine top five billion

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: SA records only 2,511 new cases as recovery rate reaches 75%

Business News Continued alcohol sales ban threatens SA, EU trade deal – SA alcohol industry

State Capture WATCH: Van Rooyen blames ‘white capital’ for ‘politically driven narrative’ that he’s corrupt

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably


today in print

Read Today's edition