NSFAS officially opens applications for 2021

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2021 application cycle has officially opened, announced Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande on Monday.

The applications for 2021 funding will be done online via myNSFAS portal and the cycle will run for a period of four months starting from 3 August until the closing date of 30 November 2020.

“To be eligible for NSFAS funding, the applicant must be a South African citizen; come from a family with a combined annual household income of not more than R350,000 per annum; for students with a disability, the combined annual household income of not more than R600,000 per annum.”

“New applicants need a copy of their ID or birth certificate to register and create a profile on the myNSFAS portal. Applicants with existing accounts need to log into their accounts, they are only allowed to create one profile.

“The applicant will be required to give consent for personal information verification with NSFAS third parties. An applicant will not proceed to create a profile without giving this consent.

“This feature would allow the financial scheme to conduct a three-step verification process with the department of home affairs where an ID number will be linked to the name and surname of the applicant and parent details.”

Nzimande said that NSFAS accounts for 40% of the undergraduate population at universities, and 70% at TVET colleges respectively.

“In the current academic year, NSFAS has funded over 700,000 students, 248,242 at TVET colleges and 481,339 at universities (students with registrations data). This is a 20% increase from the previous year when comparing registration data received in the same period 2019 versus 2020.

“While great work for 2021 application cycle is underway, I want to reassure our current beneficiaries that the department, along with NSFAS, is working tirelessly ensuring that the 2020 academic year is saved and concluded to usher in the new academic year,” he said.

The minister urged qualifying students to make use of the opportunity and apply for funding on time.

In response to the current status quo due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said applicants will not be required to submit or upload the consent form, however an applicant needs to accept the electronic consent form, along with the terms and conditions for funding.

“Though the application system will still require a student to submit their supporting documents, which comprise of own ID copy; parent/guardian proof of income; parent/guardian ID copies; and/or Annexure A for applicants with disability.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.