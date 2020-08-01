Education 1.8.2020 05:45 pm

Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it wont carry into 2021

Citizen reporter
Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it wont carry into 2021

Mrs Naomi Swart gets straight into teaching during the first day back at school at Wordsworth High School in Benoni, 8 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

In a statement, the department said there will be a break to separate the third and fourth term but only for one week from October 26 to the 30th. 

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address over a week ago that public schools will be closed for a month with exception to Grade 12’s and Grade 7 learners, the basic education department has released the amended school calendar.

Grade 12 pupils and teachers would only take a week-long break and return on 3 August, and Grade 7 pupils would take a two-week break and return on 10 August.

All learners, teachers and other school staff resume with classes on 24 August and the school year will be completed by 15 December for Grades R to 11.

In a statement, the department said there will be a break to separate the third and fourth term but only for one week from October 26 to the 30th.

Grade 12 examination are also expected to be completed by 14 December, marking concluded on 22 January and results out on 23 February 2021.

Amended school calendar for 2020. Photo: Twitter

The new schooling year will start on 25 January 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mr President, what about private schools? 27.7.2020
So, schools are closing. What now? 24.7.2020
WATCH: John Oliver has some good insights into why schools should remain closed 21.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports

Society South Africa is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely


today in print

Read Today's edition