Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it wont carry into 2021

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address over a week ago that public schools will be closed for a month with exception to Grade 12’s and Grade 7 learners, the basic education department has released the amended school calendar.

Grade 12 pupils and teachers would only take a week-long break and return on 3 August, and Grade 7 pupils would take a two-week break and return on 10 August.

All learners, teachers and other school staff resume with classes on 24 August and the school year will be completed by 15 December for Grades R to 11.

In a statement, the department said there will be a break to separate the third and fourth term but only for one week from October 26 to the 30th.

Grade 12 examination are also expected to be completed by 14 December, marking concluded on 22 January and results out on 23 February 2021.

The new schooling year will start on 25 January 2021.

