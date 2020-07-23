Do not use my or the ANC’s name for your own gain, says KZN education MEC

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu has spoken out against the use of his name, that of the ANC or any of its leaders deployed to government positions, in pursuit of any wrongdoing.

This after the department’s director-general (DG) of employee relations last year allegedly intervened and directed that a teacher should be appointed at a matric exam marking centre because she was the MEC’s girlfriend, even though she did not qualify for the appointment.

The DG has been placed on suspension, Mshengu said on Thursday during a media briefing.

The teacher was removed from the marking centre after the deputy director-general for curriculum management and assessments and the head of the department were alerted of these allegations, said Mshengu.

“All the scripts that she had marked were re-marked by other suitably qualified educators,” he said.

At the briefing, Mshengu released a forensic report into the procurement of sanitary towels for indigent learners across schools in improvised areas in the province.

The report found the programme was not diligently managed which led to the oversupply of the sanitary towels, resulting in a financial loss to the department.

READ MORE: Over 2.5m sanitary pads too many supplied to KZN schools – report

The MEC said the department was prepared to act without fear, favour or prejudice and he further urged that no one must commit fraud or any wrongdoing in his name and that of ANC.

He called on the department’s employees who are given unlawful instructions purported to be from him to immediately report this to him or the premier of the province, Sihle Zikalala.

Mshengu said the ANC is not involved in procurement processes within the department and that when the party had a policy opinion relating to the department, it would speak directly to him as its deployee.

He added that those who approached employees or officials under the guise of the ANC should be reported.

Mshengu said he felt it prudent to deal with the matter of the DG as it had “generated some public interest with some alleging which-hunt and, or persecution”.

“Like we have said in a number of staff meetings, no one must commit any wrong in the name of the MEC or of the ANC. The MEC, by law, cannot involve himself on procurement matters and we stand by that,” Mshengu said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.