High school learner dies after poisoning herself in Hammanskraal

The Gauteng education department confirmed the deaths of two learners and a teacher in Hammanskraal, in which one of the learners poisoned herself.

The grade 8 learner allegedly poisoned herself on Friday, which was on the same day the teacher also died while awaiting an organ transplant.

The other death involved a grade 1 learner who lost his life in a fatal car accident on Wednesday.

“It is painful to inform about the passing of an educator from Rethabile primary school in Klipdrift, Hammanskraal,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Sefeshi Anna Ramatsetse, 54, passed away this morning (Friday). She was allegedly hospitalised for two months, and died while awaiting a kidney transplant.”

According to Mabona, Tshegetse Chauke, a six-year-old learner from Ramotse primary school, lost his life on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that he was involved in a fatal car accident. He died at the scene.

“Sadly, we also have to report the untimely death of Mothobi Nkhudiseng, a grade 8 learner at Boitshepo secondary school in Marokolong, Hammanskraal.”

Mabona said Nkudiseng allegedly had an argument with a family member which led her to drink poison and died instantly on Wednesday.

“Psycho-social officials will visit all schools to offer necessary support on Monday.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is saddened about these deaths.

“We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families and school communities who have been severely affected by the deaths of their loved ones.

“Indeed, no words are enough to express the sorrow of losing a loved one. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss,” said Lesufi.

From January to March, 15 deaths of learners and four deaths of teachers in different incidents were reported in Gauteng.

Which included the death of Enock Mpianzi, a 13-year-old Grade 8 learner, who drowned at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge during an orientation camp.

Other deaths included a learner who fell from a balcony during an epileptic seizure, a suicide, and a school transport accident.

There has also been a rape incident, where a former student allegedly kidnapped and raped his teacher, as well as an incident in which three teachers died in a car accident.

This article first appeared on Rekord North and was republished with permission.

