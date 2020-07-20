Education 20.7.2020 06:52 pm

Limpopo, KZN postpone return of Grade 3, 10 pupils

Grades 1 and 2 are set to return to school next Monday.

The Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal education departments have suspended the return of Grade 3 and Grade 10 pupils to school.

The grades had been due to to return on Monday, along with several grades from schools for pupils with severe intellectual disabilities and those with autistic pupils.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had specified that these grades be phased in, in directions published in the Government Gazette amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Gazette still stands, but some provinces have postponed,” department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Monday.

In a circular, Kwazulu-Natal education HOD Dr Enock Nzama confirmed that no additional grades should be phased in during July until he formally directed.

“Parents who have opted for their children to study from home are further advised to ensure that work is collected from schools and regular feedback be provided to teachers.”

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said that they had decided to suspend the return of these grades “after careful consideration of all key variables”.

“Further directives on this decision will be communicated in due course. This decision does not affect arrangements that are already in place for learners who benefit from the National School Nutrition Programme. All eligible learners will continue to access their meals at school.”

