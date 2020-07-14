Education 14.7.2020 03:47 pm

Sadtu resolves that schools close until after Covid-19 peak

News24 Wire
Pupils get down to business during the first day back at school at Wordsworth High School in Benoni, 8 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Evidence on the ground showed that there was no effective teaching and learning at schools during the current conditions, the biggest teachers’union said.

South Africa’s biggest teachers’ union, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has resolved that schools should close amid a peak in Covid-19 cases in South Africa, it announced during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Sadtu’s national executive committee held a meeting on Tuesday to pen a way forward as infections spiked in the country, affecting pupils and teachers.

Reading the statement, the union’s secretary general Mugwena Maluleke said its NEC resolved that schools close until the end of the peak.

ALSO READ: It’s Maimane vs Motshekga over school closures amid virus peak

Maluleke said evidence on the ground showed that there was no effective teaching and learning at schools during the current conditions.

The decision of the national executive to call for the school to close for the period was, among others, informed by the peak, the winter season, which was also impacting the surge, the union said.

“Science evolution” also guided the union’s decision, Maluleke added.He said while scientific data at first had indicated that children were not susceptible to contracting the virus, this had not been the case at schools.

The union said it had written a letter to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and expected to engage with her and present a plan of what should happen while schools were closed.

More to follow.

