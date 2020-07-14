UCT’s historic vote appoints two women as chair and deputy simultaneously

In a historic decision, the University of Cape Town will for the first time in its history have two women holding the roles of chair of council and deputy chair simultaneously after the varsity announced Babalwa Ngonyama as new chair with Nazeema Mohamed as deputy.

The pair’s appointment will also solidify more history in that it will be the first time that UCT has a female chair of Council, according to UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Phakeng announced the appointment to learners this week after the institution had its first council meeting on Saturday.

“I am sure you will all join me as we congratulate both Ms Ngonyama and Ms Mohamed for their election and wish them all the best as they carry out, over the next four years, the task of leading a collective that is responsible for steering the institution at a governance level.

“The election of Ms Ngonyama as chair also means that the university now has women leaders at the helm in the crucial governance, ceremonial and executive roles, with the latter two being the chancellor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and myself.”

Council also elected the chairs of its main committees. The chairs are as follows:

Honorary Degrees Committee: Ms Sheila Barsel

Naming of Buildings Committee: Mr Malcolm Campbell

University Audit and Risk Committee: Ms Tshidi Mokgabudi

University Buildings & Development Committee: Mr Malcolm Campbell

University Finance Committee: Ms Zama Khanyile

University Human Resources Committee: Ms Pheladi Gwangwa

