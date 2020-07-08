Govt considering ‘Artemisia afar’ (‘Umhlonyana’) as anti-virus therapeutic – Nzimande

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the higher education department said the country had reached a critical stage in the battle against the pandemic, but what was crucial to winning the fight was strict physical distancing, which may slow the spread.

At a briefing, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said potential research and innovation projects had been identified, which included therapeutic trials for treatment, as well as vaccine development.

“I have further published the necessary regulations under the Disaster Management Act, to assist our institutions in the higher education, science and innovation sectors to play their role in the fight against Covid 19.”

Surveillance protocols have been implemented to ensure tracking and monitoring of the pandemic to ensure the needed response to it.

African medicine

“We are in the process of implementing multiple interventions including the use of African medicines as immune-modulators and anti-coronavirus therapeutics.

“The programme has been working with the African medicines Covid-19 research team in researching several South African herbs and formulations; with documented evidence for treatment of respiratory infections, signs and symptoms.

One of the herbs scientists were studying was Artemisia afar (Umhlonyana in Nguni languages.)

Government will be working with small and medium enterprises owned by indigenous knowledge holders to ensure that job opportunities are created to alleviate poverty.

The department and the NRF have been successful in leveraging close to R75 million in funding from international partners (Canada, Sweden and the UK) to supplement a South African investment of R15 million.

On the return of students to higher learning institutions, Nzimande says government was reworking the 2020 academic year, which is expected to be completed in early 2021. This means most universities may have to shift their registration dates, come 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.