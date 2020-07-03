Education 3.7.2020 07:33 pm

Teacher dies after collapsing at Gauteng school

MEC Panyaza Lesufi, 24 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A high school teacher collapsed and died at her workplace in Gauteng on Friday, the provincial department of education has confirmed.

The 48-year-old teacher at Central Secondary School in Soshanguve collapsed near a water fountain.

Teachers who witnessed the incident rushed to her aid and took her to an office.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said emergency services were called to the school.

The teacher was certified dead by paramedics. The cause of the teacher’s death could not be immediately established.

Lesufi said he was disheartened by the teacher’s death.

“District officials immediately visited the school to provide necessary support and advised that the school be dismissed following the shocking incident at the said school.

“Our psycho-social team and employee wellness will, on 6 July, visit the school to offer necessary support accordingly.

“Indeed this is devastating and difficult to comprehend in this difficult period. We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We want to assure the family that they are in our prayers, during this time of grief. We will facilitate a memorial service to celebrate her life, in the near future,” said Lesufi.

