Sadtu concerned about ‘hidden’ Covid-19 cases at schools

According to Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza, some principals are concealing Covid-19 cases for fear of being stigmatised.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says some schools are being forced to remain open despite cases of Covid-19 being reported.

According to Sadtu provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza there were reports of schools hiding Covid-19 cases.

“We have discovered that some principals are concealing Covid-19 cases for fear of the stigma. Other schools remain open, despite cases of Covid-19 being reported to the department.”

Ms Caluza said that once there was a confirmed case, the school concerned should be closed and fumigated, and testing conducted on the close contacts of the positive person.

“The teachers are traumatised when one of them is diagnosed with the virus. The psycho-social support that the schools were promised is not there. Parents are also affected when they are expected to continue to send their children to school when the school has not been cleaned and children and teachers have not been tested,” said Ms Caluza.

However, the department said protocols regarding closing down of schools had changed.

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said it was now not necessary to close down a school when a case of Covid-19 was reported, and it would not be necessary to test every teacher and pupil.

