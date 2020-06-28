44 Covid-19 cases confirmed across North West schools

The North West department of education confirmed 44 new cases of Covid-19 which brings the total number of cases to 106.

This follows 62 previously concluded cases that were reported earlier in the week. The 106 cases include seven principals, two deputy principals, four non-teaching staff, seven office-based staff, 64 teachers and 22 learners across the province.

In a statement on Sunday, North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said schools needed to follow the standard operating procedures of Covid-19.

“I want to encourage all our officials throughout the department to follow the standard operating procedures whenever they report cases of Covid-19, school principals should ensure that they keep contact with the local clinic.

“Schools must therefore take steps to circulate information about the disease and its potential transmission within the school community. The Covid-19 cases we have registered shows that the road ahead is long and we need to keep a positive attitude to ensure that we overcome the pandemic,” Matsemela said.

The provincial department also confirmed that 11 schools from Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and Bojanala districts have been reopened after being closed due to cases of Covid-19.

“The department of health declared schools safe after they have been decontaminated and disinfected,” the provincial education department said.

Meanwhile, the department of education said on Saturday that 775 schools have been affected by Covid-19 since grade 7 and grade 12 were allowed to continue with the academic calendar on 8 June.

The department said in a statement that 523 learners and 1,169 tested positive for the virus. With other grades expected to return to school on the 6th of July 2020, the department also urged school principals to ensure that all the health protocols at the schools were strictly followed.

North West currently has 3,354 Covid-19 cases with five people losing their lives in the process. There are has 433 recoveries.

READ NEXT: Hoërskool Driehoek teachers set a poor example for students says department.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.