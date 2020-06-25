Motshekga’s thumbs-up on school readiness faces increasing backlash

Delivering a progress report on the re-opening of schools and measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga maintains sound international evidence persuaded government to act on reopening schools.

The same research showed that the more pupils remained out of school, the more likely they would not return to school, she said.

“The department has taken the necessary hygienic measures in schools. This includes learners being provided with two cloth masks each, social distancing and sanitizers.”

The department would also look into rotational learning, as more pupils are expected to return to school, come July.

Motshekga confirms Grade 12 exams will start in November as their Grade 12 papers had been prepared.

“We say rather write at a later time than rushed,” Motshekga stressed, as the department continued its efforts to assist 2020 matriculants complete the curriculum.

As the race to reopen schools in order to have pupils complete their syllabus under challenging Covid-19 new norms continues, the department faces massive challenges, such as schools closing and reopening due to fumigations and schools threatening to shut down due to Covid-19 concerns.

This is exacerbated by unions such as the Educators Union of SA and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA calling for education, but not at the expense of pupils’ lives.

President of the teacher’s organisation of SA, Basil Basil Manuel, said the organisation will not be reckless with children or parents.

“We’re supporting the department.., however not at all costs.”

As Motshekga deflects mounting frustrations from teachers, parents and pupils, the reopening of all grades on 6 July has many critics watching closely how the large influx of pupils will turn out.

Teachers in the Western Cape have threatened to shut down schools amid growing Covid-19 concerns.

The number of infections continues to increase, which has seen around 30 schools threatening to down tools.

The province, according to locals, is not ready to open schools, as Covid-19 has added more pressure psychologically on parents, pupils and teachers.

Pupils in Western Cape say they are terrified of the virus. It’s better to wait, says Heathfield High School matric pupil, Faith Chimwanda.

Issues such as the reduced number of educators and frustrated teachers under increased pressure were some of what representatives from Heathfield High School fingered as critical concerns.

The Western Cape department has indicated that they have followed the necessary protocols on ensuring schools were adequately prepared.

Calls in other provinces such as the Eastern Cape are also increasing urging the education departments to shut down schools due to the spike in infections among pupils and staff.

A reported 196 schools were forced to shut due to the pandemic, since schools opened on June 8. Around 132 of those remain shut, while 40 reopened after decontamination, New24 reported.

