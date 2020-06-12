Education 12.6.2020 10:00 am

Gauteng school reopens despite 82 staff members being in quarantine

Puleng Sekabate
Thato Mogoba was among those who assisted with taking the learners' temperatures before they entered the school premises.

According to Roy Mkhonza, chairperson of the SGB, the principal was informed of the positive case on 31 May.

Norkem Park High School’s 82 staff members (including 63 teachers as well as the grounds staff) are in quarantine and were unable to report for work on the re-opening of schools on Monday.

Their 14-day quarantine period, which commenced on 1 June, is due to one of the teachers having tested positive for Covid-19, reports Kempton Express.

As a result, the Grade 12 learners were welcomed back to school by members of the department of education and members of the school governing body (SGB).

“The principal was notified that a male teacher tested positive for Covid-19 on 31 May. This was alarming because staff were at the school during the last week of May to help prepare the school for re-opening,” said Mkhonza.

The school’s school governing body chairperson Roy Mkhonza was among those present to help facilitate the re-opening of the school. He is seen washing his hands in one of the toilets that were deep-cleaned, sanitised and disinfected.

“The teacher was among those who reported to school and was in contact with other staff members. The teacher found out after he had gone to hospital with his pregnant wife and although his wife tested negative, he tested positive.”

Mkhonza said all staff members who were in contact with the teacher were tested last week.

“The principal sent out a message and all staff members had to report to the school for testing. Members of Birchleigh North Clinic assisted with the testing.

“More than half of the staff have received their results back, which were negative. The school facilities had already been cleaned prior to the positive case and Dinare Cleaning Services were called again to deep-clean, disinfect and sanitise the premises again.”

Mkhonza said the teachers were expected to return to work on 15 June. He also said the department would run the school for the entire week until the staff return.

Karabo Monokoane was among those who asked questions during the orientation period where the new rules and regulations of learning while observing Covid-19 regulations were addressed.

The school has 235 Grade 12 learners, who were introduced to a different way of schooling on Monday. They had to stand outside on the markings to observe social distancing as they waited to have their temperature taken before entering the premises. From there they moved to sanitising stations.

Although all learners wore their own masks, they were also issued new masks.

The screening procedure will be done every day. There is also an isolation room and a nurse adopted to assist should there be a need.

Norkem Park High School’s Grade 12 learners had to stand outside on the markings to observe social distancing as they wait to have their temperature taken before entering the school premises on Monday morning.

Certain classrooms were prepared and only 20 learners are accommodated in each class. As you step into each classroom, you are met by a sanitising station which learners and teachers are expected to use upon entry and exit and whenever necessary.

Liquid soap can also be found in the toilets. The classrooms were divided into blocks and during breaks, learners are to stay in their respective blocks.

The new rules and regulations were relayed to learners through orientation periods.

From June 10, school hours have been extended to 4pm instead of 2.30pm to catch up and complete the academic year.

Content has been updated since it has been published.

Learners wore their masks as they sat in their new classrooms, where social distancing is observed.

