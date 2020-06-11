We did not force school to have pupils do ad on slavery – Umalusi

Umalusi has refuted claims made by an independent school to the media that they allegedly “forced” the school to administer the assessment on the transatlantic slave trade.

They said in a statement on Thursday that the allegations are reckless, without basis and unfortunate.

Umalusi is a regulatory body that accredits independent schools to offer the national curriculum leading to the national senior certificate.

Spokesperson Lucky Ditaunyane said: “The evaluation process is conducted in Grades 3, 6, 9 and 12. This means that Umalusi officials would not have advised the school on the work prescribed for Grade 7 as alleged in the media.”

The transatlantic slave trade is part of the curriculum for History in Grade 7 and the body does not dictate or specify the school’s content-based approach.

CEO of Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi said they will engage with the school to find out why the claims were made and find an amicable solution.

