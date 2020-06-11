Education 11.6.2020 04:33 pm

We did not force school to have pupils do ad on slavery – Umalusi

Citizen reporter
We did not force school to have pupils do ad on slavery – Umalusi

Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The transatlantic slave trade is part of the curriculum for History in Grade 7. 

Umalusi has refuted claims made by an independent school to the media that they allegedly “forced” the school to administer the assessment on the transatlantic slave trade.

They said in a statement on Thursday that the allegations are reckless, without basis and unfortunate.

Umalusi is a regulatory body that accredits independent schools to offer the national curriculum leading to the national senior certificate.

ALSO READ: Cape Town school apologises for making students create slave auction ad

Spokesperson Lucky Ditaunyane said: “The evaluation process is conducted in Grades 3, 6, 9 and 12. This means that Umalusi officials would not have advised the school on the work prescribed for Grade 7 as alleged in the media.”

The transatlantic slave trade is part of the curriculum for History in Grade 7 and the body does not dictate or specify the school’s content-based approach.

CEO of Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi said they will engage with the school to find out why the claims were made and find an amicable solution.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
2020 matrics will be tested on whole curriculum, says Umalusi 19.5.2020
Independent Examinations Board faces threat to exams, matric certificates 4.1.2020
Matric results approved, but DBE must block the results of those guilty of ‘dishonesty’ 3.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Analysis & Profiles SA’s lost decade and how to fix it

Courts No legal smokes – yet – but plenty of fire in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases jump by another 2,430 to 55,421

Lotto Lotto winner in Gauteng yet to claim over R8m in winnings

Africa Ex-Lesotho PM paid killers $24,000 to murder estranged wife: police


today in print

Read Today's edition