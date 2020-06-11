Unisa postpones exams after computer system problems

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has announced its decision to postpone exams that were due to take place on Thursday, 11 June.

Unisa said the postponement come after it encountered problems with its computer systems.

“We are still working tirelessly to get our systems back online. Where possible all exams scheduled for today, 11 June 2020, will be rescheduled late afternoon.

“Students will be informed of the changes via SMS, social media and their myLife e-mail account. All portfolios for the online exam due today can be submitted tomorrow,” the university said earlier on Thursday.

The institution said the exams have been postponed to Saturday, 20 June 2020 and they will all be written at the same time, except for PVL1501 (Law of Persons), which will begin at 4pm.

“Please note the following important information: All portfolio examinations that were due to be submitted today must now be submitted by 16:00 on Friday 12 June 2020.

“Students writing examinations for the following modules must please follow the instructions as provided by your lecturers via e-mail: LJU4802 (Professional Ethics), APM3701 (Partial Differential Equations) and MAT2612 (Discrete Mathematics).

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work to resolve these system issues,” the institution said.

