15 pupils sent home from Bloemfontein school after showing Covid-19 symptoms

Fifteen matric learners from Heatherdale Secondary School in Heidedal, Bloemfontein were sent home this morning after they showed flu-like symptoms, which include headache, sore throat and fever.

These symptoms were discovered during the routine screening session at the school. It comes just a day after Grey College learners had to be quarantined due to a positive Covid-19 case at the school.

The Heatherdale learners were taken to the Pelonomi Hospital for testing. One of the anxious parents, Milisza Najoe, told Bloemfontein Courant, that all the parents are stressed and uncertain while they are waiting at Pelonomi for their children to be tested.

Najoe’s daughter, together with a few others, will have to remain in isolation until their results have been received. Najoe explained the school contacted her and said she needed to fetch her daughter urgently.

Another parent, Nicolette Alexander, said that because of winter, symptoms such as those that their children have, will become the norm.

“To call parents back to school for a headache is unreasonable. Many of us had to leave work to fetch our kids from school.”

Bloemfontein Courant contacted Verna Jeremiah, principal of Heatherdale, but she referred all questions to the Free State department of education spokesperson Howard Ndaba.

Ndaba confirmed that at Heatherdale 15 learners were sent home and that they would be tested by the department of health or privately, and will be quarantined at their homes.

“All the necessary safety measures are being implemented at all the Free State schools, and they are working. Schools can be commended for the work that they are putting into this,” added Ndaba.

Heatherdale will remain open for academic activity until the department of health advises otherwise.

