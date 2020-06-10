Tragedy strikes Ekurhuleni school as two teachers die in separate incidents on same day

The Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni is in mourning after two of its teachers died this week.

According to the Gauteng department of education, one of the teachers was a 63-year-old female, who was acting principal at the school. The teacher apparently collapsed on Tuesday while visiting her parents. She was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

On the same day, another teacher died while sleeping.

The teacher had experienced complications and consulted a medical practitioner, the department said.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock and sadness at the death of the two educators from the same school.

“This is a huge loss for the school and the education sector in a difficult period. We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community.

“We pray for their strength during this time of grief. Indeed, the school will conduct memorial services to remember and celebrate their lives, in due course,” said Lesufi.

The teachers’ deaths come at a time when schools have reopened after being closed for over two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department said its psychosocial team and employee wellness had visited the school to offer the necessary support.

