Educators union SA loses bid to halt schools’ reopening

The Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) has lost its bid to interdict the reopening of schools after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria struck their urgent application off the court roll on Wednesday.

Several schools have resumed classes this week, following initial hiccups from the education department.

Eusa, a union representing over 27,000 teachers across the country was seeking an interdict at the High Court in Pretoria on what they have labelled as the “immature” reopening of schools.

EUSA president Scelo Bhengu said: “We are demanding that before the reopening of schools, all teachers learners and support staff must be tested for Covid-19 before the schools reopen and all those who test positive to be isolated at home with teachers and other staff on full salary.”

Bhengu said the union demanded adequate supply of personal protective equipment as well as hygienic products in all institutions of learning.

EUSA has also written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to remove Motshekga as the minister.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.