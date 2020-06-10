Breaking News 10.6.2020 02:43 pm

Educators union SA loses bid to halt schools’ reopening

Citizen reporter
BREAKING NEWS
Educators union SA loses bid to halt schools’ reopening

The Educators' Union of South Africa (EUSA), on Wednesday escalated its call for teachers across the country to arm themselves and be in a position to defend themselves amidst escalating incidents of violence in schools. PHOTO: Jonisayi Maromo / ANA

EUSA has also written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to remove Motshekga as the minister.

The Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) has lost its bid to interdict the reopening of schools after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria struck their urgent application off the court roll on Wednesday.

Several schools have resumed classes this week, following initial hiccups from the education department.

Eusa, a union representing over 27,000 teachers across the country was seeking an interdict at the High Court in Pretoria on what they have labelled as the “immature” reopening of schools.

EUSA president Scelo Bhengu said: “We are demanding that before the reopening of schools, all teachers learners and support staff must be tested for Covid-19 before the schools reopen and all those who test positive to be isolated at home with teachers and other staff on full salary.”

Bhengu said the union demanded adequate supply of personal protective equipment as well as hygienic products in all institutions of learning.

EUSA has also written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to remove Motshekga as the minister.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SCA throws out top cop’s case against the state 10.6.2020
Abalone truck hijacker gets 42 years in prison 9.6.2020
‘Bogus’ advocate faces 12 charges of fraud 9.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


today in print

Read Today's edition