Racism claims investigated at Durban Girls’ College

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Durban Girls’ College in Musgrave on Monday after the school recently came under the spotlight for alleged racism claims.

The allegations were made by former pupils who took to social media to voice their alleged experiences. At a media briefing held at the school, the MEC stated that an independent investigation into the allegations of racism had been established.

One of the former pupils took to social media and recalled being targeted by a teacher, who ordered her to cut off her Luxmi string, which is a religious red string worn around the wrist, reports Rising Sun Overport.

School principal Marianne Bailey said: “The management team and board of the school take these allegations seriously and are committed to improving so that they go forward with such allegations constructively.”

MEC Mshengu reiterated that incidents of racism should be confronted as the department did not condone such incidents.

“There are a number of other racism incidents reported across the province and we will be meeting with the management of those schools to address such issues,” confirmed Mshengu.

He further pointed out that the department would also be working with the Human Rights Commission to develop a comprehensive approach to these matters and how to deal with them.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.