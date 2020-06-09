Education 9.6.2020 05:26 pm

Port Elizabeth teacher tests positive for Covid-19, school closes

News24 Wire
Port Elizabeth teacher tests positive for Covid-19, school closes

iStock

Decontamination and deep cleaning by a cleaning services company will be done at Ikhwezi Lomso Comprehensive High School.

A Port Elizabeth high school teacher has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the closure of Ikhwezi Lomso Comprehensive High School in Zwide township.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said teachers were preparing to welcome pupils on Monday morning when the news reached the principal and staff members.

“Fortunately, the pupils had not arrived at the school when the teachers and support staff members heard the news. The staff were all tested by health workers at the school and went home into self-isolation.”

Pulumani said decontamination and deep cleaning by a cleaning services company will be done at the Johnson Road school.

He said further action to be taken would be determined once the test results came back on Friday.

The school principal sent out a letter to parents to apologise for “confusion we might have caused,” explaining that the school was closed after they received the news.

The principal promised that the education and health departments were working around the clock to address the situation.

“Parents will be notified when to send learners to the school. Please stay home and remember to wash your hands and wear your masks when around people; most of all, social distance yourself,” the letter read.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Should pregnant learners be forced to learn from home due to Covid-19? 9.6.2020
WATCH: No writing off of NSFAS debt, says Nzimande 9.6.2020
President Ramaphosa offers his condolences as Covid-19 deaths climb to over 1000 in SA 9.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! ‘We’ll be back’: Italy prison escapees promise to return

World Why the US is experiencing a coronavirus plateau

Health Surviving the virus ‘doesn’t guarantee you’re immune’

World Bail set at $1 million for US police officer charged in Floyd death

Education Gauteng teacher who allegedly threatened to put knee on pupils’ necks, to face hearing


today in print

Read Today's edition