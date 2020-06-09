Education 9.6.2020 01:55 pm

Free internet browsing for maths programme targeted at township youth

Citizen reporter
Free internet browsing for maths programme targeted at township youth

Photo: iStock

The app is embedded with puzzles, problem-solving activities, competitions, games, and weekly challenges to keep learners busy, connected, and engaged.

Telecommunications companies MTN, Cell C and Rain have zero-rated internet browsing for an online maths education programme that features a combination of the recently revised curriculum.

The OLICO Maths Education Programme part-funded by the Datatec Education and Technology Foundation was launched in 2008. They provide effective after-school tutoring and training.

The app is embedded with puzzles, problem-solving activities, competitions, games and weekly challenges to keep learners busy, connected and engaged.

With many schools across South Africa digitising their curriculum due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the digital gap was once again exposed in under-resourced youth in the country’s townships. Some learners do not have access to the internet at home or can not afford to buy data.

Andrew Barret, co-founder and national coordinator of OLICO said: “It’s well-documented that knowledge retention suffers over school holiday breaks during normal times.

“So there is a real concern for the damage this lockdown is doing, especially on Grade 8 and 9 learners who are only scheduled to resume school in August, that’s why remote-support through WhatsApp and zero-rated educational sites, like ours, can be a vital lifeline.”

The company is actively operating in many townships such as Alexandra, Diepsloot, Bosmont, and partners using OLICO maths content are working in Soweto, Ivory Park, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and deep-rural Eastern Cape.

The free online version of the programme has more than 28,000 interactive questions and 376 tutorial videos, worksheets for sharing, tutoring and discussion over WhatsApp.

Tutors call or message the learners each morning, and then track their progress through WhatsApp or online.

“We have about 680 learners on WhatsApp, which is about 60% of the high-school learners we would usually work with.

“Access to smartphone devices and data are the main barriers to access for the other learners. The three telcos have really helped us address one part of the challenge. We’re hoping Vodacom and Telkom confirm their interest, and we’re in the process of trying to procure entry-level smartphone devices,” says Barret.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Data use soars in SA after price drop 13.5.2020
MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission 30.4.2020
UCT reaches agreement with Cell C, Telkom to zero-rate data for academic sites 17.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! ‘We’ll be back’: Italy prison escapees promise to return

World Why the US is experiencing a coronavirus plateau

Health Surviving the virus ‘doesn’t guarantee you’re immune’

World Bail set at $1 million for US police officer charged in Floyd death

Education Gauteng teacher who allegedly threatened to put knee on pupils’ necks, to face hearing


today in print

Read Today's edition