Gauteng school closed after mayor discovers there is no water

Pupils at Ramusukula Secondary School spent more than four hours at the school before Emfuleni Mayor Gift Moerane discovered that there was no water on the school’s property, reports Vaal Weekblad.

Moerane made the discovery after he went to the bathroom and noticed there was no water. The mayor was then informed by officials at the school that boreholes supplying water to the school had run dry.

Pupils had been using sanitiser to wash their hands.

Moerane then suggested to officials that the school be closed as he feared for both pupils’ and teachers’ health. Moerane said the school was disinfected prior to it being opened on Monday.

“I suggested to them that we should close the school temporarily and find an alternative place where our children and teachers will be housed while water is being delivered to the school and toilets are fixed.

“I have also asked the school to ensure that they find a plumber who will immediately connect water from Jojo tanks to the toilets to ensure that they flush.

“We can’t allow such a situation in our schools. I am shocked and have made calls to my officials responsible for water to ensure that Jojo tanks are brought to the school with immediate effect,” he said.

