When the morning bell rang at Benoni’s Wordsworth High School, for principal Madoda Milton Mzangwa, the staff and pupils, it marked the beginning of a new order.

In line with Covid-19 alert level 3, which allows for the reopening of schools and some business sectors, the school was among thousands officially reopened yesterday by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Gone were the school tuckshop, the friendly huddles and closeness – and classroom numbers were reduced from 30 pupils per teacher to 20.

The new order also meant the ushering in of social distancing, with the morning assembly area marked by white distancing spots, sanitising, adherence to hygiene and fewer teacher for Grades 7 and 12.

While some schools around the country experienced the problem of pupils turning up unprepared, Mzangwa and the staff pulled out all the stops to ensure their pupils were “safe from home to school”.

After giving an assembly address to pupils, at which 156 were in attendance out of the expected 174, Mzangwa had every reason to be happy.

“Considering the circumstances we find ourselves in, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, this number is an understandable representative of the unusual environment that Wordsworth High School finds itself in.

“The fact that 156 pupils are in attendance – 18 pupils less – is a good number.

“The 18 who could not attend is an indication of parental apprehension, which we are going to address in weeks to come through interaction with all stake holders, including parents.

“We have to address their concerns, ensure that their children will be safer at school than at home.

“Also understandable is that some children, who were not present could be suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and other diseases that make it easy to contract the virus,” Mzangwa said.

At the gate, Mzangwa ensured school security officers screened pupils’ temperatures as they arrived and checked they had face masks. Then they had to fill in a school register, including questions about coughing and other illness indicators.

“This is a new order – business unusual for all of us.

“For the first time, we have closed the popular tuckshop and have asked pupils to bring lunch from home.

“Due to the importance of social distancing in taxis and school buses, we have asked parents to ensure that children come to school in face masks.

“Those without are provided one at the school gate.

“During the assembly, we explained to pupils the importance of social distancing and reminding one another about adherence to good hygiene.

“With teacher teams on hand to monitor children’s movement at school, in class and during interval, we shall continue to motivate them on how to deal with the situation.

“This is business unusual and requires a contribution from all of us.”

