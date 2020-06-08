SAHRC will conduct school visits to monitor any challenges

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) welcomed the commitment of all stakeholders, including government, unions, and school governing body associations, to the opening of schools for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners on Monday.

The commission’s spokesperson Gushwell Brooks said they would continue to monitor the challenges faced by schools, by doing school visits.

“Monitoring activities and/or engagement with stakeholders will focus on continued access to education for all learners in light of Covid-19 responses and recovery plans. The commission shall place considerable focus on support for learners in Grades R to 6 while they are not at school,” he said.

Brooks reiterated they would continue to insist that no learner be left behind and they would focus on the delivery of health and safety requirements to schools that had received and make alternative arrangements for learners to access learning materials where schools had not been able to open.

The commission wants to also ensure that there is access to adequate food, nutrition and learning materials for learners are key components of an adequate response to the epidemic.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

