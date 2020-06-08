Education 8.6.2020 11:30 am

‘Teething problems’ reported as schools reopen across SA

Pupils at Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso. Twitter/Gauteng education department.

As they walked into school, learners had their temperatures checked, and had to fill in forms, and were issued with masks.

⁦Most schools got off to a successful start this morning, with elaborate procedures in place to ensure social distancing and forms being filled to acknowledge procedures were in place. 

Learners also found out as they entered the classrooms that the desks were also set apart to observe social distancing.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted: “We got started! Thank you so much to all parents and guardians for entrusting us with your children. Be assured of our safety systems. Well done. So proud of you! Let’s resolve all those teething problems.”

The minor problems referred to the availability of PPE in some places, water not being available at some farm schools and pupils getting used to the new procedures.

Pupils in the Northern Cape have their temperatures checked. Credit: Twitter/N Cape education department.

Social distancing measures still applied during break times as the learners went to catch up with their friends outside.

 Learners distancing at break time at King David School in Johannesburg. Credit Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

Amogelang Secondary School, Soshanguve. Credit Twitter/Gauteng education department.

