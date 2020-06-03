North West school closes after principal tests positive for Covid-19

A North West school principal has tested positive for Covid-19 less than a week before pupils are set to return to school on 8 June, EWN reported.

On Monday, the 56-year-old man reported that he was not feeling well and decided to see a doctor and upon arriving, the doctor suggested a test for Covid-19 as the principal was showing symptoms.

The results confirmed the positive status on Tuesday and the principal was immediately sent into self-quarantine for 14 days.

The province’s education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said: “As the department, we are very much shocked to learn about this news. We are working with the department of health, who have advised us to close the school with immediate effect. We will rely on their expert advice throughout this period.”

The school will only be reopened when all necessary investigations have been concluded.

North West Covid-19 cases stand at 271 as of Tuesday while one death was reported with 59 recoveries.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced that it would take Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer to court over the return to schools was being handled.

This came after the national education department made a last-minute U-turn on its decision to open for Grades 7 and 12 on Monday, 1 June, citing unreadiness in large parts of the country.

The gazette regulations, however, say the opening date for the phased return of Grades 7 and 12 is still 1 June while the new date for Grades 1 and 2 is 6 July

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

