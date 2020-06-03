Lesufi says call for action against racism at Joburg ‘Model-C’ school will not be ignored

MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi tweeted on Wednesday that calls for action against racism at schools will not be ignored.

The MEC tweeted a letter titled ‘Racism in Model-C Schools’ sent to him by a person who claims to be a former learner at Northcliff High School.

The author of the letter writes that they are “a person colour who has experienced racism at the school” and that writer’s mother has on numerous occasions written to Lesufi in the past regarding racism at the school.

“Unfortunately was done then and the vicious cycle of racism continues to be perpetuated at the school,” the letter reads.

The author alleged that on the resumption of teaching and learning of the school’s Grade 7s and Grade 12s on Monday, two learners from the school were exposed on social media for “using derogatory terms and slurs to describe people of colour”.

On Tuesday, 2 June, the school’s head boy posted a video on social, which has since been deleted, in which he reportedly said racism pales by comparison to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the author of the letter to Lesufi alleges.

“In light of the global campaign of #BlackLivesMatter and our country’s painful history, it is of utmost importance that racial issues be highlighted and addressed regardless of issues of the day,” the letter reads.

The author of the letter accused Lesufi of being silent on the matter, which subsequently “strengthens the systematic racism found in Model-C”.

Lesufi is urged by the writer of the letter to take action at Northcliff High School.

When our children call for action against racism we will not ignore their cries. #Towards16June2020 #racisminSAhighschools ⁦@SteveMabona⁩ pic.twitter.com/xog4VPLMEy — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 3, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.