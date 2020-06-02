KZN education dept says ‘large quantities’ of PPE have disappeared

MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu says large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) have disappeared in the uMlazi, Pinetown and Zululand districts.

The equipment apparently disappeared en route to circuit offices and schools.

“The disappearance of these PPE makes the preparations for the reopening in schools an elusive goal. Their replacement of these PPE will cost the department millions of rand, the money of which the department does not have,” said Kwazi.

He has since directed the HoD to institute an investigation on the disappearance of these PPE.

This comes as schools prepare to reopen on Monday 8 June.

This is a developing story

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.