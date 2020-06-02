Teachers union takes DBE to court over schools reopening next week

The Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) says they are going ahead with its court action against the department of basic education intention to reopen schools on 8 June.

The union represents 27,000 teachers across the country and is seeking an interdict at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, on what they have labelled as the “immature” reopening of schools, Jacaranda reported.

EUSA president Scelo Bhengu said: “We are demanding that before the reopening of schools, all teachers learners and support staff must be tested for Covid-19 before the schools reopen and all those who test positive to be isolated at home with teachers and other staff on full salary.

“We demand an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and hygienic products in all institutions of learning.”

Bhengu says the department’s postponement to reopen schools on 8 June is still not enough time. Schools were originally set to reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners on 1 June.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the delay on Sunday after her consultations with unions and school governing boards who said many schools were not prepared.

EUSA has also written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to remove Motshekga as the minister.

“She has proven over a period of time to be incompetent in leading the most serious department in the country. We are going to pressure on this call until the president lends us an ear,” he said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

