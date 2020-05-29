SAHRC urges Motshekga to reconsider schools opening on Monday

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Thursday that it had written to Minister of Basic Education, Minister Angie Motshekga, to recommend that she reconsiders 1 June as the date for the return of Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners to school.

In a statement, the commission said this came after it did some independent monitoring of schools for readiness in all nine provinces and after consultations with various stakeholders, including teachers’ unions and school governing bodies.

“Whilst the commission supports the opening of schools as soon as possible in order to give effect to the rights of learners to education, it believes that this should be done in tandem with reasonable and adequate measures and efforts to safeguard the right to health of learners and educators.

“It is thus important that necessary minimum conditions that need to be met for the re-opening of schools, such as access to adequate clean water and sanitation, social distancing, the availability of personal protective equipment, training and the general sanitisation of schools, are met,” it said.

SAHRC said feedback from its provincial offices revealed that many schools had not achieved the required readiness to receive learners.

“Most observations from our provincial offices highlight the shortage or inadequacy of water and sanitation as well as personal protective equipment.

“Some even reported that the necessary training was still outstanding. Other observations made during monitoring in provinces are that the levels of readiness for many rural schools are significantly low so the monitoring continues,” the commission added.

The commission further said it received confirmation through its provincial office in the Northern Cape, that the MEC for education announced that schools in the province will not be ready to reopen by 1 June and that they are looking at learners returning to school on 8 June instead.

“In addition to its own independent monitoring of schools, the commission has had consultations with stakeholders specifically, teachers’ unions and school governing bodies.

“The various teachers’ unions have urged us that the conditions necessary for the proposed opening of schools for grade 7 and 12 learners, announced by yourselves, have not yet been met. They said that they based this conclusion upon their own observations on the ground.

“The schools governing bodies informed the commission this afternoon that, as of today, (28 May 2020) about 3,500 schools still have no adequate water,” it said.

SAHRC added that the reports give the commission concerns whether, and considering that only three days remain before the date of opening as well as the amount of work that appears still remaining to be done, the schools will be ready to receive learners on Monday.

“The commission has therefore communicated its concerns by letter to the minister and recommended that she reconsiders the date for reopening the schools.

“Although not raised in the communication to the minister, the commission remains concerned about the digital divide affecting our learners; where those that have the means and have access to technology and data, are able acquire some form of learning.

“While the majority of learners do not enjoy the same access and rights as a result of their socio-economic status. We have called upon the National Command to address this issue and will continue to engage government in this regard,” it said.

On Thursday, various teachers’ unions in the KwaZulu-Natal called their members to not return to work in preparation for the reopening on schools.

The unions including National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, South African Democratic Teachers Union, National Teachers Union, Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie and Professional Educators Union expressed their disappointment with the management of the closure and the re-opening of schools in the province.

Meanwhile, One SA Movement founder and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane proposed that schools remain closed for a further three months through an online petition.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.