NotInMyName pickets outside DBE offices against reopening of schools

Civil rights organisation #NotInMyName has said the reopening of schools is premature and done with haste considering credible indicators that suggest that Covid-19 infections have not yet peaked.

Picketing outside the basic education department offices in Pretoria on Wednesday, the organisation said they are against the reopening of schools on June 1 for Grade 7 and 12 learners.

#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango says there is a need for the school syllabus to resume, however, what is more important is to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic, SABC reported.

“There is definitely a strong case to reopen the schools and there is a strong case to keep the schools closed and making sure that we have kids alive … and have an academic year at a later stage. We feel the opening of schools is a little too rushed at the moment.

“We have no problem with people wanting to go back to school and we would desire if conditions were right, for every child to go back to school, however, it is a little too rushed,” said Masango.

The organisation handed a memorandum to the basic education department, giving them seven days to respond.

“Failure to do so will result in legal action supported by a coalition of student bodies and civil rights organisations.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

