Gauteng schools get a deep clean ahead of reopening

During the weekend, some schools in Gauteng received a deep cleaning assisted by the provincial education department as they prepare for reopening on 1 June.

Grade 7 and Grade 12’s are the first grades to return to schools, the Gauteng education department posted the progress of the preparedness of some schools in the east and south of the province such as Brakpan High School and Gauteng East Education Centre.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Department is committed to ensure the principle of safety first is adhered to in all our facilities including schools.”

The department said in a tweet: “Based on the above progress and protocols, the department is hereby notifying all school management team members of schools including special schools to commence reporting for duty. This is to allow school leadership to prepare for the subsequent return of teachers, Grades 7 and 12.”

The department wants the cleaning of all schools to be completed by 27 May to ensure that there are no delays ahead of 1 June.

The department said: “It is advised that on arrival at school, the principal and member of the school health and safety committee should in the interim, administer the screening of staff until the Covid-19 youth brigades assume duty.”

As we prepare for #1stJune. This weekend we are attending to schools in Duduza and Nigel

Ennerdale Secondary: Johannesburg South

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

