One-third of university students allowed to return under Level 3

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has said 33-percent of university students can return to campuses once Level 3 of the lockdown is announced.

“Under Level 3, a maximum of 33% of the student population will be allowed to return to campuses, delivery sites and residences on condition that they can be safely accommodated and supported in line with the health and safety protocols as directed by the department,” he said in a briefing.

Students who will be allowed to return will be:

All groups that have already returned during lockdown Level 4.

Students in the final year of their studies, who are on a path to graduating in 2020.

Final year students who require access to laboratories, technical equipment, data, connectivity and access to residence and private accommodation.

Students in all years of study who require clinical training in their studies.

Post graduate students who require laboratory equipment and other technical equipment to undertake their studies.

“It is critical that we adhere to these criteria to ensure that campuses are ready for students to safely return, and the effective health screening and cleaning protocols are in place to keep everyone safe,” Nzimande said.

All other students will be supported for now by online learning and assessment Nzimande said.

The minister also detailed how under Level 2, a maximum of 66-percent of the student population will be allowed to return, this will include all first-year students.

Under Level 1, all students will be allowed to return.

