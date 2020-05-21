 
 
Education 21.5.2020 06:05 am

These are the challenges in the back-to-school plan – GGA

Sipho Mabena
These are the challenges in the back-to-school plan – GGA

An overcrowded classroom in a rural school. Picture: Twitter

Some of these include overcrowding, a lack of resources, discipline, nutrition and safety, Good Governance Africa says.

With at least 12,408,755 pupils from varied backgrounds, about 407,000 teachers across the country, as well as the biggest wealth gap globally between the rich and the poor, the Good Governance Africa (GGA) report has pointed to unique challenges for basic education’s back-to-school plan. The GGA Covid-19 response survey report titled “Child Development and Youth Formation”, agreed that a phased approach to pupils returning to schools seemed like the most viable option, but lamented infrastructure and resources challenges. The report highlights issues that already existed prior to the pandemic that required immediate attention, stating that common challenges that emerged from...
