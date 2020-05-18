Motshekga to give update on Tuesday on preparations for schools reopening

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday on the preparations for the reopening of schools.

This after Motshekga convened a special meeting of the council of education ministers (CEM) on Monday 18 May to consider the progress made towards the reopening of schools.

The department of education said the minister was expected to brief the media at 4pm on Tuesday.

Last week, the department said that the agenda at Monday’s meeting would include the work done in the past week by different provinces, “including taking deliveries of the Covid-19 essentials required as preconditions for the reopening of schools”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

