Covid-19 18.5.2020 01:20 pm

Motshekga to give update on Tuesday on preparations for schools reopening

Citizen reporter
Motshekga to give update on Tuesday on preparations for schools reopening

South Africa - Pretoria - 5 April 2019 - Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga during the launch of the Textbook Evaluation report of the ministerial task team. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

The department says the minister is expected to brief the media at 4pm on Tuesday following a stakeholder meeting on Monday.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday on the preparations for the reopening of schools.

This after Motshekga convened a special meeting of the council of education ministers (CEM) on Monday 18 May to consider the progress made towards the reopening of schools.

The department of education said the minister was expected to brief the media at 4pm on Tuesday.

Last week, the department said that the agenda at Monday’s meeting would include the work done in the past week by different provinces, “including taking deliveries of the Covid-19 essentials required as preconditions for the reopening of schools”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA calls for premier to move Limpopo to Level 2 ‘to save economy’ 18.5.2020
Limpopo to quarantine mineworkers from Covid-19 epicentres 18.5.2020
These are the top five Covid-19 hotspots in Western Cape 18.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 