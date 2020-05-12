Education 12.5.2020 10:20 am

Only Gauteng and Western Cape schools are ready to reopen, say MECs of education

Citizen Reporter
iStock

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the safety of teachers pupils and employees in the sector is vital and if safety measures are not met, schools will not reopen. 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was informed by MECs of education from the nine provincial education departments that only Westen Cape and Gauteng are ready to reopen.

TimesLIVE reported Motshekga held virtual meetings on Monday to discuss the state of readiness for the reopening of schools with governing body associations and teacher unions.

Officials from the meeting said that only Gauteng and the Western Cape were ready to resume schooling because they had purchased sanitisers and face masks and had identified workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to assist with the screening of educators and pupils and the cleaning of schools.

The other six provinces are in different stages of readiness, the Eastern Cape could not guarantee that they are ready to reopen on June 1.

Motshekga said the safety of teachers pupils and employees in the sector is vital and if safety measures are not met, schools will not reopen.

As reported by EWN, the department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the minister is expected to brief the national coronavirus command council on Tuesday.

“The minister will go to the command council to present the report and she will then go to Cabinet where also the plans will be discussed.”

On Thursday, Motshekga is expected to address the nation on the final preparations on resuming schooling.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

