DBE warns schools planning to reopen in May

The department of basic education (DBE) has warned against the “premature” reopening of schools following reports some private and public schools were already preparing to reopen before the proposed date.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that office-based workers would gradually return to work from 4 May, school management teams to go back on 11 May and teachers on 18 May.

The proposed date for the gradual return of learners is 1 June.

The DBE says in some schools, teachers have already been reporting for duty and parents meetings were held to announce plans to have pupils back in school in May.

DBE Director General Hubert Mathanzima Mweli said: “The premature re-opening of schools is not permitted as the department is still finalising Covid-19 school compliance protocols. Uniform standards will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect learners and teachers, reduce infection and save the academic year.

“I, therefore, urge schools to familiarise themselves with all the regulations and directives to ensure compliance. In the meantime, schools must consult with the department of health and department of employment and labour, in anticipation of the determination by the minister. I am emphasising that until this determination is made schools must remain closed.”

Motshekga will, next week, return to the National Coronavirus Command Council to present a recovery plan based on inputs and feedback received.

