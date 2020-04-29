Learners with pre-existing conditions and teachers over 60 to stay home under level 4

Learners with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and diabetes will be advised to learn from home whenever schools are given the green light to re-open when the country goes into a softer state of lockdown in May.

This is according to basic education director-general Hubert Mweli, who headed up the joint meeting between the portfolio committee on basic education and the select committee on education and technology, sports, arts and culture.

Mweli confirmed that the department would liaise with the Association for Home Education to ensure that these learners did not “fall out of the system”.

The requirement to stay at home will also be applied to teachers who are aged 60 and above. They will be required to work from home until further notice.

A draft amended school calendar was shared in the presentation, though it is still to be confirmed this week by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

It suggests teachers will be back at work by 4 May, with pupils back on 6 May. Grades will be phased in, starting with high schools (grades 7 and 12).

