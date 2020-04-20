Universities go digital under lockdown, but what about the poor?

While universities with bigger budgets and resources are ready for the resumption of studies during the coronavirus crisis, two institutions in the poverty-stricken Eastern Cape said being solely reliant on online teaching would prove to be a challenge. Except for Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu universities, most South African institutions said they were ready for online teaching and would put strategies in place to support students from underprivileged backgrounds. With most universities expected to start with online teaching next month, Walter Sisulu University (WSU) spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said: “While online is one of the channel options, given that the majority...

While universities with bigger budgets and resources are ready for the resumption of studies during the coronavirus crisis, two institutions in the poverty-stricken Eastern Cape said being solely reliant on online teaching would prove to be a challenge.

Except for Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu universities, most South African institutions said they were ready for online teaching and would put strategies in place to support students from underprivileged backgrounds.

With most universities expected to start with online teaching next month, Walter Sisulu University (WSU) spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said: “While online is one of the channel options, given that the majority of our students are based in deep rural areas, where connectivity remains a challenge, we will not solely rely on online teaching. We are also exploring the option of posting study material for long-distance learning as an interim solution.

“But one thing, WSU has committed itself that no student will be left behind.”

Fort Hare – Southern Africa’s oldest university, which produced leaders like former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi, African National Congress stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, and former Transkei homeland leader Kaiser Matanzima – said it was not in a position to provide students with data or computers or tablets, because it lacked resources, according to its director for institutional advancement, Tandi Mapukata.

“Upon realising the socio-economic circumstances of our students, we came to the conclusion that the University of Fort Hare will not switch fully to online learning and teaching. Instead, like other institutions, we have negotiated with cellular network providers for zero rated data usage.

“This mean that students who have access to laptops or tablets, reliable network connectivity and electricity in their homesteads, can access materials we have uploaded on our e-learning platform.

“To ensure none of our students are left behind, we have placed a moratorium on online assessments.

“When lockdown is lifted, our institution will devise a catch-up programme which entails blended forms of teaching and learning – including contact and online teaching approaches,” said Mapukata.

University of Limpopo registrar, professor Kwena Masha, said surveys to determine the exact number of students in need of assistance were under way.

“Consultations and negotiations with service providers are being concluded.

“Funding is being explored with a view of subsidising students.

“The initiative will be augmented by significant face-to-face contact once the lockdown is lifted.

“All students remain equal and with the same rights. Our projections to date are based on that principle.

“We believe in working closely with student leadership to ensure that all students are attended to equitably,” said Masha.

In contrast to struggling institutions, the universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, Wits, Stellenbosch, KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Free State said they were well-prepared to introduce online teaching, promising to fully assist students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Said University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe: “We are currently working with all the country’s telecommunications providers to find ways to assist students who need to access the internet from their homes.

“Discussions are already well advanced, with three of the four major providers that will zero rate a number of websites that students use regularly for study purposes, including but not limited to Blackboard products.

“The university has been in the forefront of online teaching and learning and was one of the first in the country to use a learning management system, introduced in 1998. We are also working with MultiChoice to use one of its channels for teaching and learning.

“Online teaching and learning will start on 4 May and end on 17 June 2020 with the end of the first semester.”

