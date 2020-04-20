 
 
Education 20.4.2020 05:26 pm

Universities go digital under lockdown, but what about the poor?

Brian Sokutu
Universities go digital under lockdown, but what about the poor?

The main campus of the university of Fort Hare is situated in the fertile valley, some 120 kilometres due west of East London. Image: www.ufh.ac.za

There are concerns over what this would mean for poorer institutions and students who don’t have reliable access to the internet or technological tools.

While universities with bigger budgets and resources are ready for the resumption of studies during the coronavirus crisis, two institutions in the poverty-stricken Eastern Cape said being solely reliant on online teaching would prove to be a challenge. Except for Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu universities, most South African institutions said they were ready for online teaching and would put strategies in place to support students from underprivileged backgrounds. With most universities expected to start with online teaching next month, Walter Sisulu University (WSU) spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said: “While online is one of the channel options, given that the majority...
