Date for reopening of schools only likely to be finalised after 21-day lockdown

There is no exact date for when schools are expected to reopen for the second term, according to the Department of Basic Education.

In a statement on Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) are deliberating the issue and a date is only likely to be revealed after the lockdown period.

The department said, however, that it would be guided by the National Command Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, before confirming a date on the reopening.

“The Department of Basic Education is also finalising a standard operating procedure to provide guidance to schools and education offices on how to prepare for the opening of schools. The department is in discussion with the National Treasury and all our provinces on the provision of a minimum health package to schools,” Motshekga said in the statement.

Lockdown

During the 21-day lockdown, the department is also embarking on various alternatives to ensure that learning continues while pupils are at their homes, especially Grade 12s, who have to prepare for their final examinations.

Motshekga said the department, in collaboration with its regional offices, has prepared online and broadcast support resources, with subject content and a focus on Grade 12 pupils. Some of the programmes are expected to be available as of 1 April.

The department said it was working closely with key partners, such as SABC TV and Radio, DStv and Community Radio stations.

“The content has been carefully curated to be available online and for broadcast, and will be made available on various platforms. The department’s website has been updated with current and relevant content inclusive of reading resources and websites.”

