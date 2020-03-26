Education 26.3.2020 05:44 pm

Nsfas has spent R4.2bn in upfront payments on students – Nzimande

News24 Wire
Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande can be seen durng a press briefing at the Dirco Media Centre in Pretoria, 24 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has made provisional funding available to more than 400,000 students for the 2020 academic year.

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande said the total payout to date is R4.2 billion, and R677.7 million of that amount was to assist with transport and accommodation during the registration period.

The minister said a Nsfas report showed it has processed almost all applications received to date during the first quarter of 2020.

The report also included contingency plans and disbursements of student bursaries during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Provisional funding has been made available to 266,274 TVET students, of which 185,876 registrations have been received.

“The NSFAS has already made an upfront tuition to TVETs of R623 million, which comprises 20% of the tuition allocation to colleges. This money was meant to assist colleges with cash flow and waive registration fees for students,” Nzimande said.

In addition, allowances in the TVET sector have already been paid to 147,663 students, amounting to R594 million.

“The NSFAS is also currently processing payments that will be disbursed to 102 950 students to the value of R316 million,” he said.

