IN PICS: Parkview Junior school hall gutted by fire

The school hall at Parkview Primary caught fire and was gutted in the early hours of this morning, 24 March 2020. The cause is still unknown. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

The school hall of Parkview Junior School, located in the leafy Johannesburg north suburbs, was gutted by a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but authorities were at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The blaze early on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Luckily, no students were on the school’s premises, as schools across the country have been closed since 18 March. 

This in light of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a national state of disaster on 15 March, and a 21-day lockdown on Monday evening. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

