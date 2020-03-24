IN PICS: Parkview Junior school hall gutted by fire

The school hall of Parkview Junior School, located in the leafy Johannesburg north suburbs, was gutted by a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but authorities were at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Luckily, no students were on the school’s premises, as schools across the country have been closed since 18 March.

This in light of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a national state of disaster on 15 March, and a 21-day lockdown on Monday evening.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.