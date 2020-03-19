Covid-19 19.3.2020 11:21 am

Another UCT staffer tests positive for coronavirus

News24 Wire
The University of Cape Town (UCT), 19 June 2019. Photo supplied

UCT said the staff member was being quarantined for two weeks under the supervision of the national health department.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has confirmed that a second staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A notice issued on the university’s Facebook page said: “The University of Cape Town confirms that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second confirmed case of Covid-19 at our institution.”

“Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the person and they are all asymptomatic. They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.”

The university said it had closed the building where the staff member worked and informed other members of the faculty where the staff member worked of the latest development.

UCT announced last week that it would shut down all residences and suspended classes after the first staff member tested positive.

