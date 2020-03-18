Education 18.3.2020 06:54 pm

Pupil stabbed in one of two acts of school violence in Gauteng

Steve Mabona said the department condemned the incidents and urged parents to assist in enforcing discipline on their children.

A Grade 9 pupil from Sizwe Secondary School in Germiston was allegedly stabbed by a fellow pupil near the school’s premises on Tuesday, the Gauteng education department has said.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the stabbing happened two streets away from the school on Tuesday afternoon. The pupil was allegedly stabbed by a Grade 11 pupil, Mabona said.

Police are investigating the case.

In an unrelated incident on Tuesday, a 13-year-old pupil from Nokuthula School for learners with special needs in Johannesburg was hospitalised after she was shoved.

“The alleged incident happened during a basic life skills class, where the learner is reported to have sustained a deep cut below her knees after being pushed by another learner,” said Mabona.

The pupil was treated by a school nurse, but was taken to hospital by emergency services and later admitted for further medical attention.

Mabona said the department condemned the incidents and urged parents to assist in enforcing discipline on their children.

Meanwhile, a Grade 1 learner at Summerwood Primary School in Fairmount, Johannesburg, died on Sunday following a short illness.

“We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and the school’s community. We feel their pain during this time of grief,” Mabona said.

