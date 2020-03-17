Nzimande announces closure of all higher education facilities

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced the closure of tertiary institutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nzimande said all higher education facilities will be closed from Wednesday, March 18 until April 15.

Following a meeting with all universities, the South African college principals including the South African students union on Tuesday, Nzimande made the announcement for the implementation of closures as a measure to combat the epidemic.

He highlighted that all parties were fully on board with the decision and had agreed to work together in fighting the virus.

A team will be tasked with guiding the institutions on how to deal with Covid-19.

Nzimande stressed that this was not a shutdown but a recess as a result of the virus.

