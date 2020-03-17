Education 17.3.2020 12:54 pm

Covid-19: Unisa graduation ceremonies suspended

Citizen reporter
Unisa Building, Pretoria | Unisa site

The university suspended the graduation ceremony that was scheduled to take place on Monday, 16 March.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has suspended their graduation ceremonies due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“[Unisa] wishes to inform all its stakeholders that it has suspended all its graduations ceremonies following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Covid-19 last night,” the university said in a statement.

“The university sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused in this regard.

“Further communication will be conveyed to all our stakeholders in due course.”

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Covid-19 outbreak a national state of disaster on Sunday.

Ramaphosa restricted travel to countries where the virus was prevalent and also banned public gatherings of more than 100 people.

As of Tuesday morning, South Africa had more than 60 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19, with more cases suspected but yet to be verified.

Limpopo also reported its first case of Covid-19 in the process.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, there were two cases of local transmission under investigation.

Individuals with existing medical conditions such as chronic lung disease and immune suppression are more vulnerable and may experience severe symptoms if infected by the virus.

The overall fatality rate is estimated to be 1%-3%.

