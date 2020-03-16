Education 16.3.2020 05:01 pm

TUT suspends academic activities

Citizen reporter
TUT suspends academic activities

Tshwane University of Technology.

Where possible, faculties will make use of online resources to assist students and ensure they do not fall behind with their studies.

Students and other stakeholders from the Tshwane University of Technology have been advised to visit the university’s website, www.tut.ac.za, for daily updated information as the institution has now suspended all academic activities.

The institution announced its intent to suspend all academic activities including graduations as a means to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Management at TUT had a meeting on Monday morning which resulted in the university suspending all academic activities up until April 13.

“To curb the spread of the virus, students should vacate all residence by Friday, 20 March. All big University gatherings, including sport events, contact lectures, conferences and seminars as well as official meetings are cancelled with immediate effect. An assessment will be made in mid-April, with regard to the resumption of contact activities.

“Where possible, faculties will make use of online resources to assist students and ensure they do not fall behind with their studies.

“Academic graduations scheduled for April, were postponed and will be rescheduled for later in 2020. A moratorium was placed on all official international travel until further notice, while official non-essential travel for staff is also prohibited until further notice.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Full list of South African border posts to be closed due to coronavirus 16.3.2020
TUT students vow to protest again if demands are not met 14.3.2020
What to do if jewellery is stolen from your hotel room 14.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes


today in print

Read Today's edition