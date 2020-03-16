TUT suspends academic activities

Students and other stakeholders from the Tshwane University of Technology have been advised to visit the university’s website, www.tut.ac.za, for daily updated information as the institution has now suspended all academic activities.

The institution announced its intent to suspend all academic activities including graduations as a means to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Management at TUT had a meeting on Monday morning which resulted in the university suspending all academic activities up until April 13.

“To curb the spread of the virus, students should vacate all residence by Friday, 20 March. All big University gatherings, including sport events, contact lectures, conferences and seminars as well as official meetings are cancelled with immediate effect. An assessment will be made in mid-April, with regard to the resumption of contact activities.

“Where possible, faculties will make use of online resources to assist students and ensure they do not fall behind with their studies.

“Academic graduations scheduled for April, were postponed and will be rescheduled for later in 2020. A moratorium was placed on all official international travel until further notice, while official non-essential travel for staff is also prohibited until further notice.”

