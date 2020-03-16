University of Pretoria postpones all tests and assessments

In a statement, the University of Pretoria (UP) said it decided to postpone all tests and assessments for Monday and will be finalising plans on contact activities based on measures stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Other universities confirmed to have made changes to their academic programmes in light of the Covid-19 pandemic are the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the University of Johannesburg, and the University of the Witwatersrand.

UP said it would be making a comprehensive announcement by mid-morning on Monday as the health of all its students and staff was paramount.

