Education 16.3.2020 08:36 am

University of Pretoria postpones all tests and assessments

Citizen reporter
University of Pretoria postpones all tests and assessments

The main building of the University of Pretoria. Image: Education Mag

UP said it would be making a comprehensive announcement by mid-morning on Monday.

In a statement, the University of Pretoria (UP) said it decided to postpone all tests and assessments for Monday and will be finalising plans on contact activities based on measures stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Other universities confirmed to have made changes to their academic programmes in light of the Covid-19 pandemic are the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the University of Johannesburg, and the University of the Witwatersrand.

UP said it would be making a comprehensive announcement by mid-morning on Monday as the health of all its students and staff was paramount.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
3 quotes parents need to remember from president Ramaphosa’s address on COVID-19 16.3.2020
School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know 16.3.2020
How much could Covid-19 impact the SA economy? 16.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes, and more

Government FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19

Health Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?

Analysis & Profiles SA is using poor people’s money to reward rich bunglers hiding behind BEE


today in print

Read Today's edition