Nelson Mandela University unfazed by coronavirus, says it will continue as normal

A petition has started for Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth to follow the example of other institutions and suspend classes.

The university caused uproar on Sunday night after announcing on Twitter that its interpretation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of disaster was that the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people did not apply to academia.

They even went as far as to say students should make a “special effort” to attend “all classes, tests, laboratory sessions, practicals and experiential learning activities”, as the new term was starting.

#CoronaVirusUpdates 2

So, all classes, tests, laboratory sessions, practicals and experiential learning activities will continue as normal. As the week of 16 March is the start of our second term, students are encouraged to make a special effort to attend all academic activities pic.twitter.com/exs3XaSduR — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) March 15, 2020

Several other universities, including UCT, UJ, Wits and UKZN have suspended all learning activities that require human contact.

As of 7am on Monday, nearly 6,000 people had signed the petition on change.org.

please, consider the danger you are putting everyone in. a single infection could affect the whole city in terrible ways yes, the university is a business but this move is ignorant and dangerous. think of the people — throw up on men as a sign of rejection (@thhoko) March 15, 2020

Over 5000 students have signed to stop classeshttps://t.co/FCRE18E49M — Cailyne Matthews (@CailyneM) March 16, 2020

