Education 16.3.2020 07:00 am

Nelson Mandela University unfazed by coronavirus, says it will continue as normal

Charles Cilliers
Nelson Mandela University unfazed by coronavirus, says it will continue as normal

Dr Sibongile Muthwa, the vice-chancellor and principal of Nelson Mandela University. Photo: NMU (Twitter)

The university decided on Sunday night to swim upstream in the face of the growing Covid-19 crisis in SA, leading to a petition against it.

A petition has started for Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth to follow the example of other institutions and suspend classes.

The university caused uproar on Sunday night after announcing on Twitter that its interpretation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of disaster was that the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people did not apply to academia.

They even went as far as to say students should make a “special effort” to attend “all classes, tests, laboratory sessions, practicals and experiential learning activities”, as the new term was starting.

Several other universities, including UCT, UJ, Wits and UKZN have suspended all learning activities that require human contact.

As of 7am on Monday, nearly 6,000 people had signed the petition on change.org.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know 16.3.2020
How much could Covid-19 impact the SA economy? 16.3.2020
Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa’s ‘decisive moves’ 16.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes, and more

Government FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19

Health Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?

Analysis & Profiles SA is using poor people’s money to reward rich bunglers hiding behind BEE


today in print

Read Today's edition